Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Holdings Decreased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,842,000 after acquiring an additional 32,745 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,156,000 after acquiring an additional 366,909 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,070,000 after acquiring an additional 106,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,386,000 after acquiring an additional 73,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DRI opened at $45.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

