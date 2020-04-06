Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RFI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 39,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

RFI opened at $9.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

