Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Select Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Select Medical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 76,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Select Medical by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Select Medical by 426.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Select Medical by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SEM opened at $12.00 on Monday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $28.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $322,800.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,393,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,091,824.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

