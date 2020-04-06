Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,010 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,978,000 after buying an additional 203,627 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

