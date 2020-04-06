Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 53,560 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.15% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 62,179 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 108,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 55,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

In other CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW news, insider Phillip John Kardis II acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $29,940.00. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of CIM opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

