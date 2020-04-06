Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 170,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 136,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 183,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 479,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

LADR stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $410.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 51.60 and a current ratio of 51.60. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $18.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.31 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 40.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 93.79%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.