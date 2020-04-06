Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,306,000 after buying an additional 174,751 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Lear by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,061,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA opened at $72.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.53. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $159.14.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Lear’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.