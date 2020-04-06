Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of Match Group worth $22,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Match Group by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $63.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. Match Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Match Group from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Match Group from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.39.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

