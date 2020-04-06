Jane Street Group LLC Has $409,000 Position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,109 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,832,000 after purchasing an additional 748,646 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,664,000 after acquiring an additional 44,160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,318,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,034,000 after acquiring an additional 86,452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,059,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,454,000 after acquiring an additional 191,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,544,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,340,000 after acquiring an additional 276,421 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMPQ opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

