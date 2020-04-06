Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 92,493 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,493 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $76.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.88. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CYBR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.52.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

