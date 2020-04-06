Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 119.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126,136 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Mobile Mini worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 3,603.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MINI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Mobile Mini stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mobile Mini Inc has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Mobile Mini’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mobile Mini Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.90%.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

