Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Shares of CCK opened at $52.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.