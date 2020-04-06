Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KRNY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of KRNY opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $645.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $39.16 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Catherine A. Lawton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

