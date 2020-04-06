Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Stephens

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.
Marten Transport stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.02.
In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
