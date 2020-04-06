Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Stephens

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.