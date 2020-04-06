Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cfra increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $34,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,115.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,988.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

