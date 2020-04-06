Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.
TEVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cfra increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $34,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,115.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,988.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
