Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RBNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.98. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $25.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Sharon Hughes Edwards purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,375.00. Also, Director Homayoun Aminmadani bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $106,300.00. Insiders have bought 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $193,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBNC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 24,359 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

