Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.00% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on RBNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.
Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.98. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $25.00.
In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Sharon Hughes Edwards purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,375.00. Also, Director Homayoun Aminmadani bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $106,300.00. Insiders have bought 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $193,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBNC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 24,359 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.
About Reliant Bancorp
Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.
