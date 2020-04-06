Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $1.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $2.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 132.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.26.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.05.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $354.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 67,957 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 155,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

