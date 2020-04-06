Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 51.29% from the stock’s previous close.

CVTI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research cut Covenant Transportation Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Covenant Transportation Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVTI opened at $6.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $122.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.57. Covenant Transportation Group has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $20.98.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.20 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVTI. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 336,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 207,150 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 397,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 105,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 66,580 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 65,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 47,189 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

