Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.70.

Shares of EL opened at $154.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.11. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,542,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $443,329,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $190,286,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 79,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,930,000 after purchasing an additional 647,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $101,549,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

