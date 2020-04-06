Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.18.
Shares of KRC opened at $58.40 on Monday. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
Kilroy Realty Company Profile
Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.
