JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) to Neutral

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

SBS opened at $6.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 4th quarter worth about $11,236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. 12.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

