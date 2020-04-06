JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) to Neutral

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.
SBS opened at $6.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.25.
About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.
