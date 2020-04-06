Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.34% from the company’s current price.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Mastercraft Boat has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $97.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.06.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 658.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 833,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after buying an additional 723,928 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after buying an additional 429,570 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 532,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after buying an additional 135,295 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 342,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 118,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,819,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

