Bank of America Downgrades SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) to Neutral

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SLG stock opened at $38.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.78. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($1.52). The business had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 21.83%. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.