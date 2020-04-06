Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of VCTR opened at $15.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $218.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.