SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $15.75 on Monday. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

In related news, Director Barbara Dalton acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,843,750.00. Also, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix acquired 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00.

About Passage Bio

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

