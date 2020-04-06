Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 53,720 Shares of Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,174,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,720 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.91% of Tuniu worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tuniu by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the period. 14.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Tuniu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of Tuniu stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. Tuniu Corp has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $5.01.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.