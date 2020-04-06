Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) Holdings Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.17% of Just Energy Group worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 428.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37,740 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,426,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 52,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on JE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Just Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

JE stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. Just Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $498.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.35 million.

Just Energy Group Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.