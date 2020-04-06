Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) by 128.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.39% of Veru worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at $1,009,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veru by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $3.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.55. Veru Inc has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Veru had a negative return on equity of 40.45% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veru Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

