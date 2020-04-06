Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 218,000 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,942,000 after acquiring an additional 54,763 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 14.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $36.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.6721 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.