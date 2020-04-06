Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 262,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,002 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Luther Burbank by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBC opened at $8.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Luther Burbank Corp has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $11.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 17.98%. Analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised Luther Burbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Luther Burbank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

