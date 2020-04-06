Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.64% of L S Starrett worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L S Starrett by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCX opened at $3.17 on Monday. L S Starrett Co has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.75.

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. L S Starrett had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Riordan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,919.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Riordan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,886.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

