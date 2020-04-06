Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Taubman Centers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Shares of TCO stock opened at $42.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of -0.09.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on TCO. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.