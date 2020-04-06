Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cidara Therapeutics were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $7,705,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 40.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.95. Cidara Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

