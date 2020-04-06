Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 324,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,874.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 181,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

