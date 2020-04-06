Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.0% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,130,000 after buying an additional 21,682 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 53.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $34.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $100.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.27.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

WWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from to in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $126,402.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.