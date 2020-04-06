BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 140.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

BSTC stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.01.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 64.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC).

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.