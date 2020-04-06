Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBTX were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CBTX by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in CBTX in the 4th quarter worth about $940,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CBTX by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 44,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBTX by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,832 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $16.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. CBTX Inc has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $408.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. CBTX had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CBTX Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. CBTX’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

