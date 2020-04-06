Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,715 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VNTR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

NYSE VNTR opened at $1.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.38. Venator Materials PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.20 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.