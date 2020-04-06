Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $176,000 Stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LORL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 41,781 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LORL shares. BidaskClub lowered Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

LORL stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $312.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.34. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $42.77.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

