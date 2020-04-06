146,200 Shares in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 146,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Redfin by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 41,060 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Redfin by 45.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Redfin from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens raised their target price on Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.69.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $945,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $54,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,350 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $13.36 on Monday. Redfin Corp has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Redfin Corp will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

