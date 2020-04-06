Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $9.04 on Monday. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.92 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In related news, Director Dennis Kuhn sold 4,575 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $72,605.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,278.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

