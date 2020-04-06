Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,410 Shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth $979,000. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $4.48 on Monday. TCG BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $256.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.68%.

In other TCG BDC news, CEO Linda Pace acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,702 shares in the company, valued at $236,320.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 17,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,014.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 63,109 shares of company stock worth $557,612. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGBD shares. ValuEngine cut TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on TCG BDC from $14.00 to $9.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

