Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $149,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,078.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $25,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,924.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,390 over the last ninety days. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABTX stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABTX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

