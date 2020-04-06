Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMGN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IMGN shares. ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.23.

Shares of IMGN opened at $3.42 on Monday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $596.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.42.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Ryll sold 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $83,782.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,363.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $82,295.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 145,275 shares in the company, valued at $724,922.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,952 shares of company stock worth $460,322. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

