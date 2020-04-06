Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 52,665 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 42,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks bought 2,300 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $46,414.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,661.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $554.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.