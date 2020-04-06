Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tenable by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after acquiring an additional 132,192 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tenable by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 505,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 23,984 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tenable by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 5,940 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $163,409.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,563.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ping Li sold 35,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $974,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,991 shares of company stock worth $1,773,076. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $20.03 on Monday. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

