Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,581 Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter worth $79,603,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Peloton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTON. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Peloton from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 59,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $1,446,731.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $40,865,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,625,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,640,250.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,100,954 shares of company stock valued at $54,211,105.

Shares of Peloton stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.49.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

