Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,058.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 438,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 400,553 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,898,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Stephen George Dilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $90,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $751.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.37. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

