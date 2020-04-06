Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $189,000 Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,552 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 163.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,659 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $61,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3D Systems stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $712.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.45 million. Equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

