Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $191,000 Stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,024,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,427,000 after purchasing an additional 38,724 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $38,794.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $30.12 on Monday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.89 million, a P/E ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.11). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $289.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UFCS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

